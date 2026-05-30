Abundant sunshine returns for the weekend, but moisture brings a few thunderstorms by the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of sunshine returns to southern Arizona through the weekend along with less wind and a warming trend.

Saturday, high temperatures will remain close to 90° before climbing into the mid to upper 90s for Sunday.

Low 100s arrive to start the upcoming week, but some mid-week moisture will help knock temperatures back into the upper 90s.

The moisture will also help produce a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with the best chance of rain occurring east of Tucson.

We’d like to see a better chance of rain, but to even be forecasting a slight chance of rain during the first week of June is quite rare.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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