Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Abundant sunshine returns for the weekend, but moisture brings a few thunderstorms by the middle of the week

Lots of sunshine will lead us into a weekend warming trend with a slight chance of thunderstorms on the way for next week
Getting warmer through the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of sunshine returns to southern Arizona through the weekend along with less wind and a warming trend.

Saturday, high temperatures will remain close to 90° before climbing into the mid to upper 90s for Sunday.

Low 100s arrive to start the upcoming week, but some mid-week moisture will help knock temperatures back into the upper 90s.

The moisture will also help produce a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with the best chance of rain occurring east of Tucson.

We’d like to see a better chance of rain, but to even be forecasting a slight chance of rain during the first week of June is quite rare.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Report a typo

Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism