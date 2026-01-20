Above-normal temps sticking around

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm weather will stick around through Thursday as high pressure keeps skies dry and temperatures running above normal. Afternoon highs will climb to about 8 degrees warmer than average.

For now, conditions will stay fairly consistent through midweek.

That changes heading into Friday as a Pacific storm system approaches, bringing an increasing chance for rain in the valleys and snow in the higher elevations. Friday and Saturday look to be the most active days, with a 40% to 70% chance of precipitation across the region.

Another system could keep some spotty showers around on Sunday, with drier weather following.

