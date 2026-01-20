Above-normal temps sticking around

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm weather will stick around through Thursday as high pressure keeps skies dry and temperatures running above normal.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm weather will stick around through Thursday as high pressure keeps skies dry and temperatures running above normal. Afternoon highs will climb to about 8 degrees warmer than average.

For now, conditions will stay fairly consistent through midweek.

That changes heading into Friday as a Pacific storm system approaches, bringing an increasing chance for rain in the valleys and snow in the higher elevations. Friday and Saturday look to be the most active days, with a 40% to 70% chance of precipitation across the region.

Another system could keep some spotty showers around on Sunday, with drier weather following.

