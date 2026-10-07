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Above average temperatures continue through the end of the week, but a little rain is on the way this weekend

The tropics remain active and will bring another chance of rain to southern Arizona over the weekend and into early next week
Tropical moisture returns this weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gorgeous October weather has returned to southern Arizona and will continue to bring some warm temperatures before a chance of rain arrives over the weekend.

Temperatures will remain a bit above seasonal averages with highs in the low to mid-90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the end of the week.

This weekend, the remnants of Hurricane Rachel arrive and will bring a few showers and thunderstorms back to the Desert Southwest.

The heaviest rain will fall over the west-northwest side of Arizona, but we should see a little rain across much of southeastern Arizona.

A few showers could start as early as Saturday evening with the best chance of rain occurring Sunday into Monday.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday with totals from Saturday night through Tuesday night ranging from a trace to 0.25” of rain for most areas.

This next wave of tropical moisture will not bring a lot of rain to southern Arizona, but a few showers are likely which is better than no chance at all.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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