Above average temperatures continue through the end of the week, but a little rain is on the way this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gorgeous October weather has returned to southern Arizona and will continue to bring some warm temperatures before a chance of rain arrives over the weekend.

Temperatures will remain a bit above seasonal averages with highs in the low to mid-90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the end of the week.

This weekend, the remnants of Hurricane Rachel arrive and will bring a few showers and thunderstorms back to the Desert Southwest.

The heaviest rain will fall over the west-northwest side of Arizona, but we should see a little rain across much of southeastern Arizona.

A few showers could start as early as Saturday evening with the best chance of rain occurring Sunday into Monday.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday with totals from Saturday night through Tuesday night ranging from a trace to 0.25” of rain for most areas.

This next wave of tropical moisture will not bring a lot of rain to southern Arizona, but a few showers are likely which is better than no chance at all.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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