Above average temperatures continue through the end of the week and into the weekend

High pressure will keep our high temperatures running about 10° above seasonal averages for the next several days
Warm December weather continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our gorgeous December weather continues and will stay with us to finish the week and go into the weekend.

High temperatures will remain running about 10° above seasonal averages and we could be pushing some record highs over the next few days.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80° to bring the week to a close and take us all through the weekend.

The only changes we see heading our way will be some high clouds over the weekend and into next week, but we still don’t see any chance of rain or snow for the next 7 to 10 days.

Get outside and take advantage of this gorgeous December weather!

