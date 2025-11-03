Above average temperatures continue through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm, quiet start to November will continue all through the end of the week.

Temperatures will stay above seasonal averages with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Other than a few high clouds through the middle of the week and some breezy conditions this coming Sunday, we don’t see much change heading our way.

Take advantage of this fantastic fall weather while it lasts!

