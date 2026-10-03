A windy weekend leads into a windy start to the week, but temperatures will remain quite pleasant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty east wind will continue to blow across southern Arizona through the weekend and into the start of the week, but temperatures will remain quite nice.

High pressure to our northeast will keep strong east wind blowing across the region with wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph along with some gusts closer to 40 mph.

Saturday will start windy with less wind as we go through the afternoon and Sunday will bring a return to stronger wind that will push wind speeds closer to 25 mph.

Temperatures will be quite pleasant through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Dry weather continues next week with a slight warming trend that will have our high temperatures back into the lower 90s for most of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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