A windy start to the weekend with High Wind Advisories and cooler temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty easterly wind will get our weekend started along with High Wind Advisories that are in effect for most of southeastern Arizona through early Saturday afternoon.

By Saturday night, moisture increases which will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday.

We don’t expect to see much rain as most of us will see between a trace and 0.25” of rain with higher amounts if you’re lucky enough to get a thunderstorm.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s through the weekend and cool into the lower 80s by the middle of the upcoming week with more gusty wind expected for Tuesday.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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