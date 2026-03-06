A wide variety of weather returns to southern Arizona for the next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold front will bring much cooler air to southern Arizona to finish the week and a chance of rain arrives to start the upcoming week.

A chilly start to Friday will have us starting the day in the lower 40s with afternoon highs only climbing into the upper 60s.

This weekend, a low pressure system develops over Baja and will bring a chance of rain to southern Arizona from Sunday all the way into Wednesday.

The best chance of rain will occur from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning, but most of us will only receive between 0.10” and 0.25” of rain.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s, for Saturday, with highs closer to 80° by Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

By the end of the week, high pressure returns and we’ll see high temperatures returning to the mid to upper 80s.

A typical March roller coaster ride of weather!

Cochise County Forecast

