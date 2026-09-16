A wet Wednesday is on tap for southern Arizona as more rain is expected and Flood Watches have been posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More heavy rain is expected to fall across southern Arizona and more Flood Watches have already been posted.

Wednesday, another disturbance will pass over southeastern Arizona which will combine with abundant moisture and likely bring more heavy rain to the region.

A Flood Watch has been posted for most of Arizona where 1 to 2” of rain is likely with some areas getting as much as 3” of additional rainfall.

With the ground already being saturated, flooding will be likely and this includes the Tucson metro area.

High temperatures will only climb into the mid-80s with the cloud cover and rain holding daytime highs well below seasonal averages.

Pay close attention to the weather through Wednesday night and remember… Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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