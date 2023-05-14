Watch Now
A weekend warmup with another system headed our way

Posted at 10:32 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 01:32:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A system heading in is expected to bring a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms for most of the week.

It'll be a warm week in Southern Arizona will highs ranging from the low 80s to upper 90s.

