A warming trend takes us all through the weekend with triple-digit heat making a comeback

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warming trend will begin and take us all through Mother’s Day weekend with triple-digit heat returning to southern Arizona.

Thursday, highs will climb back into the upper 80s and continue climbing into the 90s going into the weekend.

By Mother’s Day, triple-digit heat returns and will stay with us through the start of the week.

Along with higher temperatures, wildfire risk will start to climb as occasional gusty wind returns to the region.

Plan ahead for much warmer temperatures just in time for Mother’s Day!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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