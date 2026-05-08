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A warming trend is underway that will have triple-digit heat returning to southern Arizona for Mother's Day

Our warming trend will continue through Mother's Day weekend with triple-digit heat on the way along with higher wildfire risk
Warmer weather arrives for Mother's Day weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A big warming trend is underway and will have summer-like heat returning to southern Arizona for Mother’s Day weekend.

High temperatures return to the low to mid-90s to finish the week and start the weekend with Tucson expected to see 100° for Mother’s Day.

Dry, breezy weather will keep wildfire risk elevated all through the weekend and into next week with high temperatures in the low 100s for Monday and Tuesday.

Slightly cooler temperatures return by the middle of the upcoming week with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday.

Be sure to factor in the heat for any outdoor Mother’s Day plans!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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