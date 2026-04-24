Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A warm, windy finish to the week will lead to high wildfire risk for the weekend

Windy weather will keep wildfire risk high through the weekend, but a slight chance of showers is on the way
More gusty wind to end the week and go into the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will remain fairly consistent to finish the week and head into the weekend with gusty wind and elevated wildfire risk.

Friday and Saturday, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Gusty afternoon wind will continue to be a concern with even stronger wind on the way for the weekend with some wind gusts over 30 mph.

The combination of warm, dry air and gusty wind will keep wildfire risk high through the weekend.

A slight chance of showers returns Wednesday, but little or no accumulation is expected.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Report a typo

KGUN DRAFT

Local News

Lost KGUN 9 on Comcast Xfinity?  Here's how to keep watching. 