Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A warm start to October with some breezy conditions on the way

Above average temperatures will continue through the end of the week, but some breezy conditions will bring slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend
Breezy weather arrives for the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — October has arrived with above average temperatures and lots of sunshine.

We’ll see high temperatures climb even higher as we go through the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

By Friday, low pressure approaches from the northwest and will bring breezy conditions for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will likely bring the strongest wind with some gusts approaching 30 mph during the afternoon hours.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs dropping back into the lower 90s, but slightly warmer temperatures will return early in the week.

We are also looking at a tropical system brewing off the coast of Mexico that could bring a little more rain to southern Arizona by the end of next week.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood