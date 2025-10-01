A warm start to October with some breezy conditions on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — October has arrived with above average temperatures and lots of sunshine.

We’ll see high temperatures climb even higher as we go through the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

By Friday, low pressure approaches from the northwest and will bring breezy conditions for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will likely bring the strongest wind with some gusts approaching 30 mph during the afternoon hours.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs dropping back into the lower 90s, but slightly warmer temperatures will return early in the week.

We are also looking at a tropical system brewing off the coast of Mexico that could bring a little more rain to southern Arizona by the end of next week.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Cochise County Forecast

