A warm start to November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — November has started our warm and it doesn't look like that trend will change any time soon.

The Pacific storm track will remain well north of our area for the next several days and that will result in more dry conditions for the Southwest.

High temperatures will climb into the 80s through the end of the week and overnight lows will drop into the 50s.

The weather will be just about ideal for any outdoor activities and projects.

Take advantage while you can because winter is just around the corner!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

