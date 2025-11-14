A warm end to the week with some much cooler weather on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm fall weather will take us into the end of the week, but some big changes are on the way.

Two areas of low pressure will impact southern Arizona weather as we go through the weekend and into next week.

High temperatures will stay in the 80s to finish the week as we wait for the first area of low pressure to arrive Saturday night into Sunday.

This system will bring gusty wind with a slight chance of showers from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

By Sunday, the high temperature will drop to 70° with even cooler air on the way for the middle of next week that will have our highs dropping into the low to mid-60s.

A better chance of rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, but only light accumulation is expected with some light snow possible above 9,500’.

By Wednesday morning, we’ll feel morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s which will have us feeling much more like November!

Cochise County Forecast

