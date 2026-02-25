A strong ridge of high pressure brings a strong chance of record heat by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat continues to build across southern Arizona and we could be looking at record heat by the end of the week.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to finish the week and Tucson could see its first 90° day of the year as we go into the weekend.

Wednesday will bring some breezy conditions as a weak system passes to our north along with some occasional high clouds.

Otherwise, a fairly quiet weather pattern will take us all the way through the weekend with some breezy conditions returning early next week high temperatures dipping back into the mid 80s.

Keep the sunscreen handy and keep drinking that extra water through the weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

