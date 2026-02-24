A spring-like warming trend returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is returning to the Desert Southwest and will bring some wonderful weather back to southern Arizona just in time for the weekend.

We will have a chilly start to the weekend with morning lows dipping into the upper 30s, but afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the lower 70s.

Sunday will bring some high clouds with high temperatures in the upper 70s as we continue our climb into the lower 80s to start the week.

By the middle of the week, we’ll see highs climbing into the mid-80s and that trend will take us into the end of the week with low temperatures climbing back into the mid-50s.

Have a great, safe weekend as we look forward to a taste of spring weather!

Cochise County Forecast

