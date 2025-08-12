Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A slightly better chance of rain arrives by the middle of the week

Monsoon will be more active through the end of the week which will bring a better chance of rain and cooler temepratures
Rain chances climb as we go through the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will become a little more active through the middle of the week and bring some cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

As we have seen over the past few days, most thunderstorms will occur east and south of Tucson.

However, Tucson will see a better chance of rain by the middle of the week and this trend will continue into Friday.

High temperatures will gradually cool into the upper 90s by the end of the week and that trend will carry us into the weekend.

At least, there are some positive trends in the forecast!

