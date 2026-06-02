A slight chance of thunderstorms returns for the middle of the week as temperatures stay near 100°

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will stay close to 100° as we go through the middle of the week and we’re still looking at a little moisture heading our way.

We’ll see just enough moisture to produce a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with the best chance of rain occurring east of Tucson.

By the end of the week, dry air returns with temperatures still running slightly below seasonal averages as highs stay in the upper 90s.

Even though southern Arizona will not see a great chance of rain, iit’s quite something to even mention rain in a forecast for the first week of June!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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