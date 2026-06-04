A slight chance of thunderstorms continues before drier air returns for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thursday will bring a few more thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona before drier air returns for the weekend.

As we saw Wednesday, the best chance of thunderstorms will occur east of Tucson with only light rainfall amounts expected.

In Tucson, high temperatures will continue running close to 100° through the weekend with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Gusty wind returns Sunday with dry weather continuing into next week which will allow high temperatures to nudge upward a couple of degrees.

Enjoy the appetizer of thunderstorms before monsoon officially begins on June 15th!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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