A slight chance of showers returns to southern Arizona

A low pressure system will bring a slight chance of thundershowers to southern Arizona before bringing cooler air to end the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will move across Arizona as we go through the night and bring a slight chance of rain back to the region.

Only a few light showers and thundershowers are possible with little or no accumulation expected.

Wednesday, high temperatures will remain the upper 80s to lower 90s before cooling into the lower 80s to finish the week.

This weekend, some high clouds arrive along with high temperatures climbing back into the mid-80s.

Our weather will give us some nice variety over the next few days!

