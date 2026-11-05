A slight chance of rain returns to southern Arizona to end the week, but nice temperatures will continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More nice weather is on the way for southern Arizona with another slight chance of rain to finish the week.

Thursday will bring increasing clouds as a weak weather disturbance moves closer to Arizona that will bring a few showers back to southeastern Arizona on Friday.

Even Tucson could see a few sprinkles Friday afternoon and evening, but the best chance of rain will occur east of Tucson with little accumulation expected.

Temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal averages with highs in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s all the way through the weekend.

Make some plans to spend some time outside over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

