A series of weather systems will bring multiple chances of rain over the next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday will bring another slight chance of showers and thundershowers, mainly south and southeast of Tucson, followed by a better chance of showers to finish the week.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-70s through Thursday along with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

A bit of clearing takes place Wednesday before another change in weather arrives for the end of the week.

This next system will bring breezy conditions, some showers and cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona for Friday.

From Thursday night through Friday night, most lower elevations will see between 0.10” to 0.33” of rain.

High temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 60s for Friday and Saturday before climbing back into the low to mid-70s for Sunday.

A relatively busy weather pattern will continue into next week!

Cochise County Forecast

