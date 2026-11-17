TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another cold front will sweep across southern Arizona and bring another round of clouds, breezy conditions, cooler temperatures and even a few showers.

The cold front arrives Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 70s in the late morning to early afternoon before cooler air arrives that will have most of us in the 60s through the afternoon.

Southwest wind speeds will run 15 to 20 mph as the front passes through and we’ll also see a few showers with little or no accumulation expected.

The front quickly moves east and will leave behind mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Friday, another cold front arrives with more breezy conditions and cooler temperatures that will keep us a little cooler than average going through the weekend.

Much like the cold front for Tuesday, the one arriving Friday won’t have much moisture to work with and only a few sprinkles are expected.

This weekend, high temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

An active weather pattern has returned to southern Arizona!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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