A quiet weather pattern returns to southern Arizona through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice weather returns to southern Arizona as high pressure moves across the Desert Southwest.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s through the end of the week with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday will bring lots of high clouds before sunshine returns for the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend.

Breezy conditions arrive Saturday along with more clouds on the way for Sunday and into Monday.

We don’t see any significant chance of rain or snow for the remainder of the week or going through the weekend.

This would be a great time to plan some outdoor activities!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

