TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some nice weather is on the way for Thanksgiving with even warmer temperatures expected to arrive by the end of the week.

No rain or snow is on the way, but we will see some high clouds through the middle of the week with high temperatures in the lower 70s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thanksgiving looks great with sunny skies, a light easterly breeze and highs in the mid-70s.

The weekend is shaping up nicely with a few high clouds and high temperatures in the upper 70s all the way into early next week.

We can be thankful for nice Thanksgiving weather!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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