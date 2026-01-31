A nice finish to the month of January with warm, sunny weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The month of January will head out in style as far as the weather goes with lots of sunshine and above average temperatures.

This weekend will bring highs in the mid-70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.

An easterly breeze of 10 to 15mph will blow Saturday afternoon and some high clouds return Sunday afternoon.

Otherwise, the nice weather will take us into next week to get February off to a nice start with highs in the mid 70s under some high clouds.

Enjoy the nice winter weather and have a great weekend!

