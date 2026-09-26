A nice fall weekend will come before another chance of rain as tropical moisture arrives to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some nice fall weather will get the weekend started as await the arrival of some tropical moisture that will bring a good chance of showers to start the week.

The remnants of Hurricane Polo will add some additional moisture to our atmosphere from Sunday into Wednesday which will also bring a chance of rain back to southern Arizona early in the week.

Before we get there, Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Sunday, clouds will increase and we’ll see a few showers late Sunday night with the best chance of rain occurring from Monday morning through Wednesday morning.

Rain totals will run anywhere from 0.25” to over an inch of accumulation with some of the heaviest rain falling west and north of Tucson.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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