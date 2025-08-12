A more active monsoon brings cooler temperatures by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain more active as we go through the week and this will help bring a better chance of rain along with cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

As we have seen for much of this monsoon, most thunderstorms will occur to the east and south of Tucson.

However, Tucson will see a better chance of rain going into the middle of the week and this trend will continue to finish the week.

High temperatures will cool into the upper 90s, by Friday, and stay at those levels going into the weekend.

At least, there are some positive trends in the forecast!

