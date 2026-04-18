A mixed bag of weekend weather including sun, clouds, wind and even a chance of showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend will bring some more weather changes to southern Arizona that will include warmer temperatures, more wind and even a slight chance of showers.

Saturday will bring nice weather with lots of sunshine, highs near 90° and occasional breezy conditions.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, a backdoor cold front will arrive from the east and bring back gusty east winds that will blow at 15 to 25 mph with some wind gusts up to 40 mph starting early Sunday morning.

High temperatures will remain close to 90° through the weekend and to start next week, but cooler temperatures will arrive by the end of the week with highs in the mid-80s.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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