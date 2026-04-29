A mixed bag of weather will bring the month of April to a close including a chance of thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A mixed bag of weather will move across southern Arizona to bring the month of April to a close.

Moisture will increase Wednesday and produce some showers and thunderstorms Thursday into early Friday morning.

Most lower elevations can expect to receive between 0.25” and 0.50” of rain with higher amounts across Cochise County where moisture will be a bit more concentrated.

Wednesday, high temperatures will stay in the mid-80s before dropping into the lower 80s for Thursday.

The rain moves out early Friday morning and will give way to warmer temperatures and more gusty wind for the weekend.

An interesting mix of weather to finish the month of April!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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