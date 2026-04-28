A mixed bag of weather returns to southern Arizona to bring April to a close

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will bring some more gusty wind and a chance of rain before the week ends.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s through Wednesday as we wait for moisture to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday.

The best chance of rain will occur early Thursday morning through early Friday morning with most lower elevations receiving between 0.25” and 0.50” of accumulation.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 80s to finish the week before warming back into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend.

Gusty wind returns to southern Arizona Wednesday and Thursday along with more wind arriving over the weekend.

April will bring a mixed bag of weather to finish the month!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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