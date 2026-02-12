Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A mix of wintry weather arrives as we finish the week

Rain, thunderstorms, mountain snow and cooler temperatures will bring the week to a close with another chance of rain on the horizon
A cool, wet finish to the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next storm system arrives Friday with some rain, thunderstorms, mountain snow and much cooler temperatures.

Most rain totals will run between 0.10” and 0.50” with snow totals running between 2 to 6” above 7,500’.

Friday, high temperatures drop into the mid-60s before climbing back into the upper 60s underneath mostly sunny skies for Valentine’s Day.

Warmer temperatures arrive Sunday as we wait for another storm system to arrive Monday night which will bring some more showers for Tuesday.

A busy February weather pattern will take us into the end of next week!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism