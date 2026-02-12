A mix of wintry weather arrives as we finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next storm system arrives Friday with some rain, thunderstorms, mountain snow and much cooler temperatures.

Most rain totals will run between 0.10” and 0.50” with snow totals running between 2 to 6” above 7,500’.

Friday, high temperatures drop into the mid-60s before climbing back into the upper 60s underneath mostly sunny skies for Valentine’s Day.

Warmer temperatures arrive Sunday as we wait for another storm system to arrive Monday night which will bring some more showers for Tuesday.

A busy February weather pattern will take us into the end of next week!

