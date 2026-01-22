A mix of winter weather soon returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong storm system will bring wintry weather back to southern Arizona with a mix of rain, snow and much cooler temperatures.

Thursday, moisture will continue to increase with high temperatures in the lower 70s along with a few showers developing to the south of Tucson Thursday evening.

The best chance of rain and snow will occur from Friday morning through Saturday night when up to an inch of rain could fall throughout southern Arizona.

Snow will be possible above 7,000’ with total accumulation between 8 and 14” on some mountaintops and even higher accumulation in the White Mountains.

The storm will move out Sunday and leave behind mostly clear to partly cloudy skies to begin the week.

High temperatures will drop into the upper 50s over the weekend and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s going into Monday morning.

Prepare for some wet, chilly weather Friday and Saturday!

Cochise County Forecast

