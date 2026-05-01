A mild Friday with weather warming into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A day of sunny, mostly clear skies in Southern Arizona after Thursday evening's scattered showers.

Though some moisture may stick around, bringing the chance of more isolated rainfall, that will mostly be concentrated in areas with higher elevations—such as the White Mountains.

Afternoon highs are climbing back up to just below normal for this time of the year, with a warming trend continuing into the weekend. This weekend will likely bring some on and off cloud cover with gustier afternoons expected.

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