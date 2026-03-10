A major warming trend is heading for southern Arizona that could bring record heat next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The low pressure system that brought showers and thunderstorms to southern Arizona is moving out and will open the door for a major warming trend heading our way.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the end of the week with Wednesday’s highs climbing into the upper 70s along with upper 80s on tap for Thursday.

By Friday, highs will climb to 90° and will remain close to that level through the weekend with overnight lows returning to the upper 50s.

Early next week, a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the western United States and will bring the likelihood of record heat with high temperatures approaching 100° by Tuesday.

Tucson’s all-time record high for the month of March is 99° and the earliest 100° day ever recorded was just last year on April 11th.

Both of these records could be in jeopardy by the middle of next week!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

