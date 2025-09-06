Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A little rain to start the weekend

Even though Lorena was a big disappointment, we still have some rain on the way as we go into the weekend
Some rain is still in the forecast
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lorena didn't deliver the rain that we had hoped for, but we still have enough moisture to produce some rain to start the weekend.

The best chance of rain will occur south of Tucson, but we all have a chance to see a few showers and even some thunderstorms.

High temperatures will start to climb as drier air arrives through the weekend and into next week.

We'll see highs climb into the mid-90s to finish the weekend and back up to 100° by the middle of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood