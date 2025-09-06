A little rain to start the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lorena didn't deliver the rain that we had hoped for, but we still have enough moisture to produce some rain to start the weekend.

The best chance of rain will occur south of Tucson, but we all have a chance to see a few showers and even some thunderstorms.

High temperatures will start to climb as drier air arrives through the weekend and into next week.

We'll see highs climb into the mid-90s to finish the weekend and back up to 100° by the middle of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

