A little rain is on the way to finish the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another chance of rain is on the way just in time to roll into the new year.

Our next low pressure system arrives for New Year’s Eve and will move across southern Arizona throughout New Year’s Day.

From Wednesday afternoon through early Friday morning, most of us will see 0.10” to 0.25” of rain as we enter 2026.

Wednesday, high temperatures will climb into the mid-70s before dropping into the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday along with low temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°.

With this next system being relatively warm, we won’t be seeing any snow in the mountains and temperatures will return to the lower 70s by the weekend.

Some light rain would be a nice way to finish the year and ring in 2026!

