A gradual warming trend returns to end the week and go into the weekend

Cold air has settled over southern Arizona and Freeze Warnings have been post for the higher valley areas, but a nice warming trend is on the way
Freeze Warnings posted for much of southeastern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A slow warming trend will kick into gear to finish the week and take us all through the weekend.

Friday will bring a few high clouds with high temperatures in the mid-60s and that will lead us into the weekend which will bring lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Next week, more nice weather is on tap with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

We don’t see any chance of rain or mountain snow for the next week or so, but we do see some really nice December weather heading for southern Arizona!

Cochise County Forecast

