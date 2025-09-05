TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is still looking at a good chance of rain to finish the week, but not as much as we had hoped.

Tropical Storm Lorena has stalled to the west of Baja, but plenty of moisture remains available to bring some much needed rain to the desert.

A Flood Watch is going into effect at noon Friday and will remain in effect through 5 PM Saturday as the potential for heavier rainfall exists through Saturday afternoon.

With all of this cloud cover, we'll see temperatures running below average with highs in the upper 80s to end the week.

By Sunday, dry air returns and high temperatures will climb back into the 90s with highs returning to 100° by Thursday.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and chance of rain while it lasts!

Cochise County Forecast

