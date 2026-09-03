A good chance of rain returns to southern Arizona to end the week which will lead to more localized flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will be active to finish the week and could bring some heavy rain back to southern Arizona along with more localized flooding.

Abundant moisture will move in from the southwest as we tap into some moisture from Tropical Storm Marie which could become a category 1 hurricane on Thursday.

Marie will remain far from southern Arizona but just close enough to add moisture to our atmosphere to help promote even more thunderstorms to finish the week.

The bulk of rain will fall south of Tucson where over an inch of rain is possible which will lead to some localized flooding.

Highs will stay in the 90s through the weekend and into next week with a slight chance of rain over the weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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