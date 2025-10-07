A good chance of rain returns to southern Arizona for the end week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather will soon be replaced with some tropical moisture and a good chance of showers to finish the week.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s through the end of the week with overnight lows gradually climbing back into the lower 70s as moisture increases through Friday.

We could see a few showers as early as Wednesday evening, but the best chance of rain will arrive Friday and continue through the weekend.

It’s still too early to tell how much rain to expect, but accumulations over a 3 or 4 day stretch could prove to bring some decent rain totals to southern Arizona.

We’ll have a better idea as to the timing and amount of rain as we get closer to Thursday, but showers and thunderstorms will be likely from the end of the week all the way into the start of next week.

Along with the clouds and showers, we’ll see high temperatures dipping into the mid-80s from Sunday into Monday.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

