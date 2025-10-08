A good chance of rain returns to southern Arizona for the end of the week and the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Big weather changes are headed for southern Arizona as a big surge of moisture arrives to bring showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s through Friday, but 80s arrive over the weekend and will remain with us going into the beginning of next week.

We could see a few showers as early as Wednesday evening, but the best chance of rain will arrive Friday and continue through the weekend.

It’s still too early to tell exactly how much rain to expect, but accumulations over a 3 or 4 day stretch could prove to bring up to an inch of rain in some lower elevations and around 2” of rain across portions of southern Cochise County.

Some of the shower activity will even carry into the early part of next week along with the cooler temperatures.

Southern Arizona weather is about to get very interesting!

Cochise County Forecast

