A foggy start, then abundant sunshine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Abundant lingering moisture at the surface will lead to areas of patchy to dense fog this morning.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM. It should burn off by late morning, with a sunny day on tap.

Dry conditions return today through the weekend, with above normal high temperatures through Monday.

Temperatures will then lower to near or slightly below normal levels as a storm system is expected the middle of next week. This will bring another round of valley rain and mountain snow.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

