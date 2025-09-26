A Flood Watch remains in effect as more heavy rain and flooding is possible to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active to finish the week and a Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will once again be possible Friday including the potential for gusty outflow wind, heavy rain, hail and localized flooding.

An additional 1” of rain will be possible in a few locations with the focus of the heavier rain spread across Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

Cooler temperatures will also arrive and keep our high temperatures in the upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s over the weekend.

Dry air and warmer temperatures arrive next week with highs in the low to mid-90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to make it feel a bit more like fall at night.

