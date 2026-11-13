A few showers and thunderstorms arrive to end the week along with some cooler air for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona weather is about to change again with a chance of showers and even a thunderstorm to finish the week.

The first of two weather systems arrives Friday with a good chance of light rain and a few thunderstorms with high temperatures dropping back into the mid-70s.

Not much rain is expected with this first system as most areas will receive only a trace to 0.25” of accumulation.

Saturday and Sunday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Monday, high temperatures climb back into the upper 70s before our second weather system arrives Tuesday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Our weather remains interesting through the weekend and into next week!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

