A few more thunderstorms for the end of the week before drier air returns over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of moisture will continue to stream across southern Arizona and help produce some more thunderstorms before we get to the weekend.

As we have seen, a few thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain and some localized flooding.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s through the end of the week and climb back into the low 100s early next week as dry air takes over.

Monsoon will be quiet this weekend and through much of next week, but there is some indication of more moisture arriving late next week and into the following weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

