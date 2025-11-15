A cooler weather pattern is on the way along with a chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend will bring the start of a transition to a busier weather pattern that will take us all through next week.

The first of two low pressure systems will arrive this weekend with the second arriving on Tuesday.

This first wave of change will bring breezy, cooler conditions with a slight chance of light rain from Saturday night into Sunday.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 70s as we go into Sunday with lower 70s continuing into Monday as we wait for the arrival of the second area of low pressure to arrive on Tuesday.

This second system will bring a better chance of rain and even some snow as low as 7,000’ from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Most of us will only see 0.25” to 0.50” of rain, but a few areas could see slightly higher amounts through Wednesday night.

Much cooler temperatures arrive with highs dipping into the lower 60s by Wednesday and overnight lows falling into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Have a great, safe weekend as we prepare for cooler weather!

Cochise County Forecast

