A cool front will bring cooler temperatures and gusty wind before a warming trend returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler air arrives Wednesday, but the cooler air won’t stick around long as warmer air returns for the end of the week.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday morning as a cold front sweeps across southern Arizona.

The cold front will bring in cooler air that will keep our high temperatures in the lower 80s for Wednesday afternoon, but mid-80s will return for the end of the week.

Partly cloudy skies return for Easter weekend with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Our weather continues to offer lots of variety as we begin April and we’re not fooling!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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